High School Football, and Volleyball Notes

Still in it – They still haven’t dropped a set all postseason, and now on to the Class 2A State Championship for Muncie Burris – the 1:30 pm ET match is against Brownstown Central (24-13). Also being watched closely at Worthen Arena this Saturday is the 7 pm ET match with undefeated Hamilton Southeastern (32-0) vs. Castle (34-3). For football, Delta was one of the teams advancing – listen for our coverage plans later today on the Power Hour at 4 p.m., on WMUN.

Strep throat is surging among children in some pockets of the country, raising concerns that an ongoing shortage of antibiotics to treat the illness could worsen as the nation heads into the winter months, from NBC news.

It’s called Field Trip Day, Monday Nov. 6 when BSU women’s basketball invites elementary students to come to Worthen Arena

Head coach Brady Sallee from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show last week.

BSU student allegedly shoots up the place — Up to 12 years in prison could be what a young Muncie man is facing, after being arrested Friday on criminal charges stemming from his alleged use of a machine gun. Ian Neberz, 20, is preliminarily charged with shooting a machine gun, and more. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell told WLBC in a release that city police responded to a report of shots fired at 2712 N. Granville Ave. shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

More wins for volleyball: Up next, the Ball State women’s volleyball team returns to the road for a showdown with league-leading Western Michigan. 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

4 years on probation, community service and a $500 fine for a Marine from Muncie who pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Micah Coomer, now 24, had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. Star Press had that.

As we told you first Friday morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, No room at Muncie Animal Care and Services – Director Katy Wolfe had to close intake due to the number of strays and more coming in. It’s regular hours for the building on Riggin Road, and they said a Nov. 4 adoption event is planned.

If you want to make a Bowl Game, you must win out – BSU football coach Mike Neu

From last week on the Power Hour with mark Foerster on WMUN Radio. Wednesday night, on the road is the next do, or die.