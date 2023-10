IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and End Lung Cancer Now are holding a special event that will be taking place on Veteran’s Day this year. 25 free lung cancer screenings will be available to local veterans. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will take place on November 11th, 2023, from 8 a.m-2 p.m. at the Imaging Center, located at 2598 W White River Blvd in Muncie