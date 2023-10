The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana is excited to host Fields of Faith 2023. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will take place Wednesday, October 4th in the Muncie Central fieldhouse, 525 N. Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 6:40 p.m. Program begins at 7:00 p.m.