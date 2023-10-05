Federal Judge Won’t Dismiss Anderson Redistricting Lawsuit

The federal judge has dismissed a request by the Anderson City Council to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed over redistricting.
According to the Herald Bulletin, the lawsuit was brought in June by Common Cause Indiana, the Anderson/Madison County NAACP and the Indiana League of Women Voters. It contends that the six districts for seats on the City Council violate the one man, one vote principle.

