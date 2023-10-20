Elwood City Council President Timothy Alan Roby was arrested early Friday morning in Elwood on drunken driving charges.
Roby, 65, was booked into the Madison County jail at 3 a.m. Friday. He is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Herald Bulletin reports Roby’s blood-alcohol concentration registered at 0.185%, more than double the legal limit, according to the affidavit.
Elwood City Council President Charged With Drunk Driving
