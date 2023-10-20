Elwood City Council President Charged With Drunk Driving

Elwood City Council President Timothy Alan Roby was arrested early Friday morning in Elwood on drunken driving charges.

Roby, 65, was booked into the Madison County jail at 3 a.m. Friday. He is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Herald Bulletin reports Roby’s blood-alcohol concentration registered at 0.185%, more than double the legal limit, according to the affidavit.