Muncie Man Facing Drug Dealing Counts

Drug-dealing charges face a Muncie man following a drug task force operation this week. A search warrant was executed at home in the 1800 block of West 16th Street, where police say 38-year-old John David Patterson had been dealing fentanyl.
Patterson was arrested that day in a traffic stop on West Memorial Drive with fentanyl and pills, plus a large amount of cash in his vehicle.
