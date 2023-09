A Muncie man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in an exchange of gunfire along a southside street on Sept. 1. 28 year old Malik Xavier Wilson, was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and drug counts, reports the Star Press. Authorities say Wilson was the man seen in a surveillance video apparently exchanging gunshots with another person on Jefferson Street near Fifth Street about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.