A Muncie man is accused of firing gunshots at a home that contained his infant grandchild. 41 year old Charles Copley is charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation and criminal mischief. A 21-year-old Muncie woman told police she and her father, who is Copley, were arguing outside when he threw a chair that broke a window then retrieved a handgun and fired two or three times at the house. Her four-month-old child — in the house at the time — was not wounded,