A Muncie man was arrested this week after he allegedly claimed to be a federal drug agent and vowed to kill city police officers. According to the Star Press, 37 year old James Daniel Ring was cuffed after police were called to the area of 18th and Madison streets, where a man was reported to be “brandishing a small black ‘uzi’ type firearm” and had “donned a facial covering.” An officer determined the “firearm,” with an orange muzzle, was a toy.