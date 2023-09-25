Judge Sets Deadline In Weapons Seizure Case

A U.S. District Court judge has given federal authorities until Nov. 21 to decide what actions to take, if any, stemming from the seizure of hundreds of firearms from a Muncie Sanitary District official’s property. According to the Star Press, on Feb. 22, agents with A.T.F. raided the property of Stephen Brand, president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board, along Delaware County Road 200-W south of Muncie. Court documents indicated the agents “seized approximately 650 firearms and assorted ammunition.”