HEAR the Muncie Mayor Candidates, in their own Words

Informing voters – Extensive coverage from last night’s Muncie Mayor debate on our News Talk station WMUN, as well as WMUNmuncie.com.

With the CDC approval this week of the newest booster shot for COVID, we wondered how MCS is doing and dealing with health updates – Dr. K

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

With two home game Saturday’s in a row, Ball State is planning for Homecoming Week, too. That’s Oct. 16 – 22 with some new events, some new venues, the traditional favorite happenings, and the game that Saturday at 3:30 p.m. More to come.

The latest effort of Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity is called the Women’s Build

Lindsey Aurthur – on WMUNmuncie.com as a podcast right now.

For the first time in a decade, the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship will be returning to the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This weekend’s “Battle on the Bricks” will feature each series of the IMSA ladder, including the top series which will compete in a 2-hour, 30-minute race on the road course on Sunday.

U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dat Phan, a native of Fishers, Indiana, aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

If you have been looking to spend some quality time with your family, but you are wanting to follow a strict budget, consider heading to Conner Prairie this weekend. You can get free admission Saturday, thanks to the Hamilton County Community Foundation. Learn more at connerprairie.org.

Harlem Globetrotters come to Indianapolis next year. 2024 World Tour stops in Indianapolis on January 14th, Fort Wayne on January 2nd and Evansville on January 15th. Learn more at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Winchester Foundation told us in a release that Dr. Leslie Lenkowsky, a noted Indiana University scholar and former president of the Hudson Institute, will deliver an address titled “American Exceptionalism—The View From The Midwest,” on Thursday evening, October 5, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Indiana. The talk will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.