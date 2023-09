A Chicago-based company wants to build a facility south of Lapel to recycle automobile parts and is being met with mixed reactions. According to the Herald Bulletin, Lapel Town council has approved the rezoning request of LKQ Midwest for 103 acres near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 38. LKQ Midwest intends to build a 133,400-square-foot facility at a cost of up to $40 million and create 70 jobs.