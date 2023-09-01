Community Task Force Meets For First Time

A task force put together in the wake of the mass shooting in Muncie in July met for the first time this week.
The multi agency group representing law enforcement and community leaders talked about the importance of family, leading with compassion, accountability, and City ordinances that protect the rights of citizens to gather safely. The task force will continue to meet, and work towards hands-on solutions in Muncie, according to MuncieJournal.com.

Chamber Honors Retired Attorney
Anderson Man Arrested In ATF Probe

Woof Boom