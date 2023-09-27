Chick-fil-A Plans Move Ahead In Anderson

The opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Anderson in 2024 took another step to becoming a reality. The Herald Bulletin reports the Anderson Plan Commission Tuesday approved the rezoning of 113 acres in the 5400 block of South Scatterfield Road.
As part of the rezoning the Plan Commission approved a primary plat requested by Devon Park Associates which will allow the Chick-fil-A to open on the former Ruby Tuesday property.

