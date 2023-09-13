BSU Football: Two 2 p.m.’s at Home in a Row

Two 2 p.m.’s in row – As announced this week by the Mid-American Conference and ESPN, the Ball State Cardinals / Georgia Southern game on Sept. 23 will kick at 2:00 p.m. So that’s THIS Saturday and next Saturday – 2 p.m. Single-game tickets at BallStateSports.com or by calling 1-888-BSU-TICKET. One of the new features at BSU home football games is a new drink – I asked Michelle Johnson from the Alumni Association for her review

Budget time, and Delaware County is millions short of funding according to the Star Press. I asked the Muncie Mayor if the City budget is ok, or are there troubles looming

From yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

It’s only Wednesday, but we’re already prepping for Woof Boom coverage of high school football – the Anderson home game is on Oldies 101, and the New Castle at Yorktown game is on WMUN. FM, AM, free streams, smart speaker, Woof Boom Radio TV, and Facebook Live for all our high school games.

Be an informed voter – Enter Doors 1 and 17 tonight for the Muncie Mayor debate at Muncie Central High School auditorium. Hear it Live on WMUN Radio – 92.5 FM 1340 AM free streams Alexa Command: Play WMUN.

USPS Job Fair with Positions available in Yorktown, Middletown, and Daleville. Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Yorktown Post Office, located at 9301 W. Smith Street, Yorktown, IN, 47396. Openings paying $19.33/hr. and up. Applications are accepted online only at https://about.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

A 7th annual event in Muncie presented a check this week to benefit Secret Families Christmas event – here’s Rick Morris

The gift event is always the first Saturday in December at Toyota of Muncie.

This Saturday is Gaston’s end of summer concert, with No Fences, the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute show. Cornhole 2 p.m., concert 7 p.m. Yorktown also has an end of summer show same night.

They shortened the week for an already busy schedule – How will they get done with their business to avoid a government shutdown

6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence on yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

2 area concerts Saturday night, but there’s one sooner: Friday is New Castle’s season ender for the Live at the Arts Part series with Jenni Devoe, at 6:30 p.m. You may remember the season started there with a show after that big donut hole eating world championship.