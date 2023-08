The federal court trial of a former New Castle police officer charged with abusing arrestees, most recently set for this month, has been rescheduled for 2024. According to the Star Press, Aaron Jason Strong was indicted on three counts of “deprivation (of civil rights) under color of law” and a single count of witness tampering. He is accused of beating an arrestee with an expandable baton, after that man had surrendered, in 2019.