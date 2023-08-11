Muncie Mayor: Victim Relief Fund

Victim relief fund – Coverage of the Muncie shooting story continues, with this from Mayor Ridenour

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has requested a rate increase of 6.8%, or $116.4 million. When fully implemented in 2025, the bill for a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity a month would go from $162.16 to $176.99 per month. What’s Next: The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will review I&M’s plans and offer opportunity for public review and input. Customers can learn more at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/PoweringOurFuture-IN.

Facebook ranks as the app that Indiana residents want to delete the most. Nationwide, Instagram taking the top spot, according to VPNpro.com.

Learning the new system – Recycling in Muncie is not new, but the blue toters are

That’s Jason Donati, Sustainability Coordinator with the Muncie Sanitary District who told me yesterday on WMUN Radio – no bags

Ball State University announced the launch of its Off-Campus Quality Housing Initiative. This program aims to prioritize student welfare by highlighting property management companies and landlords who commit to an established set of practices related to the off-campus accommodations available to Ball State students. The Release also reminded that you can still enroll until Sept. 15, 2023. New registrations for the 2024-25 academic year will open on June 3, 2024.

Closed – It was escalated construction costs and inflation that caused the Muncie YMCA to close the downtown location as of a week ago today. Kristen McConnell VP of Mission Advancement shared that with WLBC Radio news this week. They relocated some classes and programming to the Northwest and Yorktown locations for now, and also arranged for pool use at Muncie Central High School – but a mechanical problem has shut that down for a few days.

