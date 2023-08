A guilty plea from a Hartford City man accused of trying to kill his wife. The Star Press reports 45 year old Kevin E. Kearney was charged in July 2022 with attempted murder after a police officer sent to the city’s Hoover Park saw a man — later identified as Kearney — struggling with a woman, holding a handgun to her chest and “making a squeezing motion and dipping as it squeezed, indicating attempts to fire.”