Latest On Sunday Shooting Incident In Muncie

Witnesses told police they saw John L. Vance Jr. and Joseph Bonner fighting, and Vance brandishing a handgun, seconds before gunshots that left Bonner dead and 17 other people wounded. The shootings occured about 1:14 a.m. Sunday at a block party at Willard and Hackley streets. According to the Star Press, on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Vance, of Muncie, was arrested on four preliminary charges — two counts of aggravated battery, along with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.