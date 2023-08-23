Heat: Safety, and Savings Info

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 600 people will succumb each year to extreme heat conditions. Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) wants everyone to keep cool – and safe – use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house. Ensure that your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise. Move furnishing away from floor or return air vents. Close curtains and shades on west and south-facing windows to block sunlight and heat during the day.

Bill Vukovich II passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. He was the son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bill Vukovich who also made 12 starts of his own in the race.

Next time your boss sends you an email at 10 PM, ignore it. Science is on your side. Researchers (Lehigh University, Virginia Tech, Colorado State) found that checking work emails after hours not only increases employee anxiety and health problems, but also wreaks havoc on personal relationships and home lives.

The launch of ATHENA Awards nominations is underway, recognizing exceptional women who’ve demonstrated outstanding leadership, excellence, and dedication in their fields. Nominations close on September 22nd. https://www.wibumuncie.org/2023-athena-catalyst/

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) wants to help keep cool – and safe. Peak energy time is 4 – 6 p.m. so delay chores until later in the evening, and keep your thermostat at 78 degrees to have conserve energy during this time.

When the bill for this week comes later – I&M says assistance programs in Indiana and Michigan, along with payment arrangements, can help you keep your bill manageable. Call 211 or visit 211.org for more information about utility, housing, healthcare and other types of assistance available. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 600 people will succumb each year to extreme heat conditions.

Cooling Centers may be opened other times at the discretion of EMA, COAD, and the centers administration when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed 105 degrees, or a Heat Advisory has been issued for Madison County. See the list on our news page now.

German police rescued a man after he called for help saying a baby squirrel would not leave him alone. The man claimed he was being chased down the street by the tiny animal. Officers sent a patrol car out to investigate and arrived to find the chase was still on. But the drama ended suddenly when the squirrel, apparently exhausted by its exertions, lay down abruptly and fell asleep.

Madison County COAD Cooling Center Information

(Updated July 27, 2023)

Cooling Centers may be opened other times at the discretion of EMA, COAD, and the centers administration when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed 105 degrees, or a Heat Advisory has been issued for Madison County.

Cooling Centers function autonomously and will notify EMA or COAD of changes to their policies or procedures.

Activation

Cooling Centers will open under the following protocols:

A Heat Advisory has been issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 or higher for at least 2 days and nighttime air temperatures ill not drop below 75.

The following centers have verified their participation:

ANDERSON:

Anderson Public Library

111 East 12th Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Monday-Thursday: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 9:00am – 5:30pm

Sunday: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Eleos Center

601 Meridian St., Anderson, IN 46016

Monday-Thursday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Available: Water, showers, meals at our soup

kitchen

First Nazarene Community Center

2301 Meridian Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Tuesday- Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Available: Seating, an indoor play center for kids,

clothing, water, coffee for purchase and food.

Salvation Army

1615 Meridian St., Anderson, IN 46016

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Available: Seating, water, and bathrooms

ELWOOD:

Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital

1331 South A Street, Elwood, IN 46036

Open Hours: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Available: Seating and water

LAPEL:

Lapel Branch Library

610 Main Street, Lapel, IN 46051

Monday-Thursday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm

PENDLETON:

Pendleton Community Public Library

595 E. Water St., Pendleton, IN 46064

Sunday: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

FYI- Cooling Center vs. Emergency Shelter

A cooling center is a drop in area for residents to visit during hot temperatures. No registration is required. Typically, only seating is available.

An emergency shelter provides a temporary living space for individuals in need of emergency housing. Registration is required. Typically, sleeping areas and meals are provided.

Madison County COAD Warming Center Information

(Revised January 2016)

Warming Center Season-December 1-March 1

Warming Centers may be opened other times at the discretion of EMA, COAD, and the centers administration when weather conditions such as wind chill, ice, flooding or other factors represent a threat to those who are exposed. Warming Centers function autonomously and will notify EMA or COAD of changes to their policies or procedures.

Activation

Warming Centers will open under the following protocols:

31 or lower for the 48 consecutive hours, or

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued when the chill values will reach –5 to -19, with wind speeds around 10 mph or ,ore

A Wind Chill Watch or Warning has been issued when wind chill values will reach -20 or colder, with wind speeds around 10 mph or more. A Wind Chill Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12-48 hours in the future.

Salvation Army- 9AM-5PM- 403 W. Main St., Anderson 765.644.2538

Millcreek Civic Center- 9AM-5PM-403 W. Main St., Chesterfield 765.378.1023

Community Hospital Anderson- 8AM-8PM, 1515 N. Madison Ave., Anderson

Citizens wishing to seek shelter and Community should enter the Emergency Department entrance and check-in with Security in the lobby. The security officer will escort them to the designated room. Please use Community’s Main Hospital phone number for dispatch, public safety staff, and information postings, 765.298.4242.

St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital- 2015 Jackson St., Anderson

St. Vincent Anderson Regional is prepared to assist individuals who need a warm place this winter. During dangerously cold temperatures, if someone needs a place to get warm, they should go to our Emergency Room entrance and ask for Security. Security will then make appropriate arrangements for them. 765.649.2511

St. Vincent Mercy Hospital-1331 S. A. St., Elwood- Daytime and Overnight

St. Vincent Mercy Elwood is available for area residents seeking a warming center. They should go to the Emergency and state you are there for a Warming Center and you will be directed from there. Call 765.552.4600 if you wish to notify them prior to your arrival.

FYI- Warming Center vs. Emergency Shelter

A Warming Center is a drop-in area for residents to visit during cold temperatures. No registration is required. Typically, only seating is available.

An Emergency Shelter provides a temporary living space for individuals in need of emergency housing. Registration is required. Typically, sleeping areas and meals are provided.