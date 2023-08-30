Former Muncie Police Officer Sentenced To 14 Months In Prison

Former Muncie Police officer Jeremy Gibson will spend 14 months in prison followed by two years on supervised release.
WRTV reports a federal judge sentenced Gibson Wednesday morning for using excessive force on suspect Manny Montero in 2018 and writing a false report to cover it up. As part of his sentence, Gibson must pay Montero restitution, but the amount has not yet been determined.

Previous Post
Anderson Reaches Agreement With Water, Water Pollution Control Union

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom