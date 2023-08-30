Former Muncie Police officer Jeremy Gibson will spend 14 months in prison followed by two years on supervised release.
WRTV reports a federal judge sentenced Gibson Wednesday morning for using excessive force on suspect Manny Montero in 2018 and writing a false report to cover it up. As part of his sentence, Gibson must pay Montero restitution, but the amount has not yet been determined.
Former Muncie Police Officer Sentenced To 14 Months In Prison
