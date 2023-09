Ex- Muncie police officer Chase Winkle has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for physically abusing five local arrestees and then filing false reports about his actions. According to the Star Press, The 36-year-old Winkle had pleaded guilty to 11 charges pending against him, including depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them and obstruction of justice. The obstruction charges stemmed from fraudulent police reports Winkle filed about the cases.