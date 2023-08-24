90th Birthday Party Planned in Muncie

Muncie Boys and Girls Clubs have a party planners – Jason Newman

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show. Show up at 5:30 p.m. Short program 6 p.m.

The Muncie Mall is not closed – in fact, there’s a job fair coming soon. Julie Robertson works with the property management company

50 plus are expected to be recruiting from several nearby cities. As for the Mall property

Cutest K9 contest, part of the Dog Days of Summer fundraiser this Saturday

Sgt. Skaggs with Muncie Police says the event is 4 – 9 p.m. at Canan Commons downtown Muncie. $12 admission for the multi-band event.

Marcus Ericsson was confirmed to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2024 IndyCar season.

“Happy Little Fest,” a celebration of the 80th birthday of iconic painter and instructor Bob Ross hosted by Ball State PBS and Bob Ross, Inc., has been named a finalist for the National Educational Telecommunications Association’s (NETA) 55th annual Public Media Awards.

If you’ve not been to BSU’s campus for a while, you’ve missed a lot of changes – Pres. Geoffrey Mearns

from last week’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Indiana State Police K9 Koda will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Koda’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite its members to participate in the prestigious “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest, organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. This initiative celebrates the innovative spirit and craftsmanship of local businesses that contribute to the thriving manufacturing landscape of our great state. For more information about the contest and how to nominate a business, please visit https://www.indianachamber.com/