Yorktown: Big Money, “Biggest in Indiana.”

A great day for a great big run – $53,000 raised, and nearly 1,300 runners and walkers – a record setting Yorktown 4 for the Fourth yesterday. Race Director Jonathan Lamb told me it has become Indiana’s largest 4th of July run walk – even bigger than Carmel’s. And, if you’re wondering about the cardboard boat race – the fire department cancelled it due to high water levels and swift current.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison had a heart attack last week. Sources confirm, however, that Garrison is recovering and is expected to be okay. The heart attack happened at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He’s 75 years old. Garrison won the Hamilton County Prosecutor position with 57% of the vote in November to defeat Jessica Paxson.

And, as Woof Boom Radio continues to build up out new WMUN Talk station, we debut a new weekly show Saturday, from 9 – 9:30 a.m. called Page Turners: The Broadcast Book Club. Hosted by Cam and TC, it airs on 92.5 FM 1340 AM free streams and podcast on WMUNmuncie.com.

All speeds, and much money raised – Here’s some of the winner information from yesterday’s 4 for the Fourth in Yorktown. Logan Cole from Zionsville was the overall winner, with Conner White of Upland finishing second. Taryn Garlington of Kokomo was the overall female winner. And unofficially, we were told by participant Karen Wenger that someone named Charles finished the walk in a little over an hour – he is 85.