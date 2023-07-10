SR 332 in Delaware County To Close Starting This Week

This is a big one – Road closure starts Wednesday: State road 332 will in Delaware County will be closed for several weeks from 800 W to 700 W. The city of Muncie post says INDOT’s detour is much longer than many area residents can find – they do that for semis and larger vehicles to not use smaller roads.

That barbeque cook-off this past Saturday, July 8, was cancelled, because of a lack of ticket sales. Cornerstone Center for the Arts said in a release they will look for another, more opportune date for this event.

CenterPoint Energy’s customers in central and northern Indiana will see a decrease on their monthly Budget Bills beginning this month. Due to stable weather and a decrease in energy costs, they say natural gas customers will see a 43% decrease in their monthly bills.

The Cardinal Greenways is hosting a Century Ride on July 29, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bicycle riders can ride 30, 50 or 100 miles all on the Cardinal Greenway trail in Muncie, Indiana. For Century Ride flyer see website: cardinalgreenways.org. under events.

The Carmel Police Department is happy to announce that registration for the fall 2023 session of the Carmel Police Citizens Academy is now open. You do not have to be a Carmel resident to attend. Register at their website.