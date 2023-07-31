Muncie Shooting Press Conference – Full Audio



At 11 a.m. today (7/31/2023) a press conference was held at Muncie City Hall regarding the shootings from just after 1 a.m. 7/30/2023. WLBC Reporter Mike Rhodes attended, and some notes follow the entire audio here:

A relief fund is being set up for financial donations to the affected families.

There will be a prayer vigil August 1st at the Berea Church—1201 N.Wheeling Avenue.

Police are requesting help from anyone who may have photos or videos or security camera footage, or videos from a RING front door unit to call the Muncie Criminal Investigation Division at 747-4867.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made – but MPD stated there are no immediate threats to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Steve Lindell

Press Release, from City of Muncie:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 31, 2023

City Provides Additional Update on Sunday Morning Shooting

On Monday morning, Mayor Ridenour, Police Chief Sloan, Deputy Chief Criswell, and several other City Hall representatives gathered with members of the press to discuss a tragic shooting that took place Sunday morning. The shooting, which took place at the 900 block of Hackley, occurred around 1:15 on the morning of the 30th. Muncie Police Department sent out a press release hours after the incident.

According to Chief Nathan Sloan, a local organizer asked the Board of Works for a noise ordinance exemption, but until expected a maximum of 75 people. Estimates place between 500 and 1,000 actually in attendance at the event. Sloan reported that there was alcohol involved, and the police were in the process of getting the event shut down when shots were fired.

A 30 year old man by the name of Joseph Bonner was fatally injured, and 17 others sustained injuries from gunshots. Several were transported to Indianapolis, and names of those injured have not yet been released.

Mayor Ridenour emphasized the importance of immediate action. “Organizers need to provide security for large gatherings. Large crowds cannot block streets late at night and unplanned gatherings cannot grow out of control,” stated Ridenour, adding that he is organizing a multi-agency task force. Currently, police officers can write tickets for gatherings that violate noise ordinances, but have limited power to disperse gatherings that could spiral out of control.

The City is also working to set up a Relief Fund to collect donations for the victims and their families.

Communications Director Michele Owen briefly discussed efforts to coordinate with mental health providers to help the community access grief and trauma resources. A public prayer vigil will be held at Berea Church on Tuesday at 7 pm, and Meridian Health Services therapists will be available at the event.

As the investigation is ongoing, the city will release information as possible. The police department is thoroughly investigating all leads, and asks for any information to be sent directly to the police department. Questions for more information can be directed to Mowen@muncie.in.gov.