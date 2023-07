A Muncie man convicted in the brutal 1987 slayings of a local woman and her five-year-old son hopes to spend the remainder of his sentence on home detention, but prosecutors are saying that won’t happen. 68 year old Harold Nettles was sentenced to 120 years in prison back in 1989 in the 1987 deaths of 28 year old Brenda Faye Freeman and her son Michael Carmichael in the victims’ East First Street apartment.