Muncie Hotels: The Wins, and the Losses

The wins, and losses in Muncie – Hotel rundown for city of Muncie – Mayor Dan Ridenour with what's happening

He also told em on WMUN Radio there is still a need for a hotel on the east side of town, where a possible deal fell through recently.

Muncie spends $1,683 per year on cable & internet, 45% higher than the U.S. average: DOXO says so.

The Delaware County Fair has planned a 24 team cornhole tournament Saturday, July 22, 2 PM at the Delaware county fairgrounds, heartland hall, cash prizes, trophies, sign up online go to delaware county fair.net. The entry fee is $50 per team of two people.

Free money for students

Ball State Public Media (Ball State PBS and Indiana Public Radio), has been awarded grants from The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) and Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) to support its new arts and culture content initiative. The grants will enable Ball State Public Media to launch a comprehensive arts and culture content initiative across all platforms according to a Release. The new local content initiative is set to launch in late 2023, offering audiences a unique and immersive arts and culture experience.

The last time the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was updated was 40 years ago. Now, the leaders of the museum are planning to close the building down in November of this year as they begin an $89 million renovation project.

Save the date for the quarterly Poetry Night at the Heorot in downtown Muncie – July 25, sigh up sheet 6:30 p.m., event 7 – 9 p.m., must be 21+

Mike Braun raised over $2.22 million for the first six months of 2023, the largest amount ever raised in this fundraising period for an open gubernatorial race, from info provided in a Release.

A survey of men’s relationships with cars (from Progressive). • 78% of men will admit that they literally love their cars. • 63% talk to their cars. • 43% think of their cars as close relatives. • 38% keep pictures of their cars on their phone.