More Storm Stats, Another Governor Candidate, and more news

It might seem like forever ago, but from June 25 to June 30, State Farm agents, claims adjusters, and insurance representatives received more than 2,925 home and auto claims.

Another Governor wannabe – Another new but familiar name is entering the race for governor of Indiana.  Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said on Monday he will be entering the primary to seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Second Harvest Food bank starts the week of Tailgates today in Grant County at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion.   Thursday at Muncie Mall where we’ll be live on location for the 10 a.m. start.  There are several other stops this week – check their web for more.

In Indiana, this week in 1921 The Indiana Legislature created the Indiana Motor Vehicle Police Department.  In 1933, the agency was reorganized as the Indiana State Police.

Woof Boom