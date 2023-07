A Muncie sex offender has been accused of trying to persuade three children to get into his SUV. The Star Press reports 38 year old Kevin Scott Jameson is charged in Randolph County with attempted kidnapping, after allegedly approaching three children — ages 10, 9 and 8 — telling themhe was a police officer and asking if they wanted to ride in his “police car.” The children declined and went to their grandmother’s house. She notified authorities.