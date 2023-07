Dale Basham, Past President of Muncie Rotary (2014-2015) and Past District Governor of Rotary District 6560 (2018-2019), has been nominated by Immediate Past District Governor, Demekya McAllen and confirmed by Rotary International as Central Indiana’s delegate for the 2023-2026 term of the Rotary International Council on Legislation. Delegates are elected to three-year terms.