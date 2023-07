The Anderson Plan Commission will consider a rezoning request that will eventually bring jobs to Anderson. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Plan Commission meets on July 25 to consider a primary plat at the former Guide parking lot on Raible Avenue and to rezone 252-acres on Park Road. Madison County Economic Development, Blue Grass Farms and eight property owners are seeking to rezone the acreage from residential and industrial zoning to an Industrial 2 zone.