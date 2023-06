A federal court trial for three Muncie men charged in an interstate drug ring has been rescheduled for October. According to the Star Press, Jamarr Cortez Hill, Terry L. Hill and Lance McGee had been set to stand trial in June in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, but the trial is now set to begin on Oct. 16. Each is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, reports the Star Press.