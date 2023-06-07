New Muncie YMCA: Plenty of Parking

More Y clarifying – It apparently continues to be a big question in the community: will people be able to park when the new YMCA facility when completed on the grounds of Muncie Central High School? Spokesperson Tara Smalstig at yesterday’s Muncie on the Move event

The Muncie Ethics Committee is one step closer to being completed. At Monday’s Muncie City Council meeting, 8 of the 9 seats on the council were filled by Human Resources professionals Tina Black and Kourtney Mccauliff, Attorneys Alan Wilson and Dan Gibson, Ethics Professor Dr. David Concepcion, Muncie citizens Elizabeth Edgell and D. Sondra Whitaker, and Dr. Charles “Chip” Taylor from the Bowen Center of Public Affairs. The final unfilled seat is meant for a Public Accountant, for which there were no nominees.

Bark in the Park is a special night allowing you to bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy Reds baseball together, including a pregame parade around the warning track. Game time 7:10 p.m. in Cincy.

New look for old group – As announced yesterday by Chamber leader Elizabeth Rowray

Call it The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce. New website launches in August.

The Boppy Newborn Lounger, a popular infant pillow recalled nearly two years ago, has now been linked to at least 10 babies’ deaths since 2015, federal regulators said Tuesday. More than 3 million Boppy loungers were recalled in September 2021 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission received reports of babies’ suffocating in them.

How he decided, in his own words – When Congressman Greg Pence was deciding how to vote in the House on the debt ceiling legislation last week, he asked constituents in the 5th District

So, he voted yes

The legislation also passed the Senate and has been signed by President Biden.

New from Second Harvest Food Bank ECI: the mobile food pantry – here’s Robby Tompkins

from yesterday’s Muncie on the Move event.

Muncie City Council President Jeff Robinson has resigned from the Historic Preservation Commission. Robinson made the announcement at Monday’s City Council Meeting. The resignation is due to a scheduling conflict with Robinson’s other appointments. 3rd district councilman Brandon Garrett is set to replace him.