The 8twelve Coalition and MuncieArts announces a public arts project in south Muncie—a mural to be painted on the Future Choices building located at 905 S. Walnut St. MuncieJournal.com reports the project is the result of the collaboration between the Coalition, Muncie Arts and Culture Council (MuncieArts), South Central Neighborhood Association, and Future Choices. Through resident engagement in the South Central Neighborhood, the mural “MORE LOVE” was created by Chris Silva