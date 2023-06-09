Muncie Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder

A Muncie man on Thursday was found guilty of attempted murder. According to the Star Press, Terence Darnele Walker’s conviction stems from the August 2019 shooting of another city man at Princeton and Hartford avenues.
The victim, now 46, was shot in the back.

