Muncie Man Charged With Striking Child With Belt

A Muncie man faces a felony charge over allegations he beat a child with a belt. The Star Press reports 33 year old
Gary Lee Cooper III is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. City police said Cooper whipped a boy, under the age of 10, with a belt on March 24, and also “hit (the child) with his hands 10-12 times.”

