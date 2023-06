A Muncie man was arrested on a preliminary count of attempted murder after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a neighbor’s chicken coop and dog house. According to the Star Press, 20 year old Nathaniel Ray Rhum is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and attempted cruelty to an animal following the incident outside a home in the 1700 block of West 15th Street.