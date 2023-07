A local man has been arrested on suspicion of driving the car that struck and severely injured a 13-year-old boy June 17 in Wilkinson. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department arrested Aaron M. Magee, 33, Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injuries. 13-year-old, Jasper Young, remains in critical condition after nearly two weeks in the hospital.