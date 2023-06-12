Indiana Auto News Today (6/12/23) at 9:05 a.m.

Auto news in Indiana – We’re hearing that today at 9:05 a.m., General Motors officials will be in Fort Wayne for what’s being called a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at the company’s pickup truck assembly plant. GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly manufactures various models of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

WLBC News Bits:

No sweep. Indiana All-Stars knock off Kentucky to earn series split in the boys’ basketball series – Indy Star.

Southwest Airlines plans to relaunch once-weekly nonstop flights from Indianapolis each Saturday starting June 10 throughout the first week of November 2023.

A Ball State sports first – Charity Griffith captures first Ball State national championship since 1999, a high jump champion. Jenelle Rogers finishes fifth in heptathlon as Ball State claims two NCAA top five finishes for first time ever.

Here’s what happened in Grant County Friday afternoon: a semi-truck driver from Michigan died when he crashed into another semi. Took 7 hours to reopen the road. About 90 minutes after that one, the southbound lanes were closed about four miles north of there for a second crash with injury, INDOT reported to WTHR. A Lifeline helicopter was requested to the scene, but was called off.

WLBC News Bits:

In case you missed this: Anderson Zoning board denies request to open gas station at 23rd and Meridian, Herald Bulletin had that.

Long Beach IN resident Mitchell T. Taebel was charged last week with felony stalking of Taylor Swift.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed Hope Churchill as the new student representative on the BSU Board of Trustees.

UMC has more defections at Muncie meeting – United Methodist Churches of Indiana had 174 congregations separated from the UMC Thursday night during the denomination’s annual state conference held at Ball State University. Star Press reports it’s a disagreement between traditional doctrine and those pressing for a more progressive faith. Another 107 traditional congregations left in November.

If you read the Autoweek story too quickly, you might have started some rumors, but Tony Stewart and his wife NHRA Top Fuel drag racer Leah Pruett are not pregnant. The 53-year-old Stewart is looking forward to becoming a father, and he isn’t pushing his 35-year-old wife, basically leaving the decision to get pregnant totally up to her. He did wonder though: who could replace her when she is with child.