George And Frances Ball Foundation Announces Grants

The George and Frances Ball Foundation awarded $600,000 to 11 area nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.
Among the recipients: Muncie Community Schools received $50,000 for the creation of a Day School Program at the Youth Opportunity Center. TeenWorks was awarded $50,000 to support their Summer and Pro Programs, as well as their alumni services. and Habitat for Humanity was awarded $85,000 to support their home ownership and home repair programs in 2023.

