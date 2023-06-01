George And Frances Ball Foundation Announces Grants

The George and Frances Ball Foundation awarded $600,000 to 11 area nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

Among the recipients: Muncie Community Schools received $50,000 for the creation of a Day School Program at the Youth Opportunity Center. TeenWorks was awarded $50,000 to support their Summer and Pro Programs, as well as their alumni services. and Habitat for Humanity was awarded $85,000 to support their home ownership and home repair programs in 2023.