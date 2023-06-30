Air Quality Alert Again Today, I&M To Suspend Disconnects



Large areas of the Midwest and East Coast are experiencing unprecedented levels of unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada. In response to the situation, Indiana Michigan Power has announced it will temporarily suspend disconnecting customers’ power. I&M will suspend disconnects for non-payment through the Fourth of July holiday. On July 5th, the company will reevaluate air quality and determine next steps based on public health concerns.

The 2023 Colts Training Camp kicks off Wednesday, July 26 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. You can choose from 13 practices with free and open bleacher seating, a wide-range of family-friendly activities and the chance to get up close and personal with the players. For more information, visit colts.com

Beginning on or after Wednesday, July 12, crews will close State Road 332 in BOTH directions from County Road 800 W. to County Road 700 W. This closure will allow crews to complete a pipe replacement project.This work is expected to be complete mid August, depending upon weather.

Indianapolis media reports an Indiana State Police trooper was killed in a crash during a pursuit on the southwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Interstate 70. Trooper Aaron Smith got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks and was struck by the suspect vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Smith had been with ISP for about five years. He first joined the department in 2018, but left for a time before returning to the force.

Four teenage boys were arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Greenfield after officers found drugs and guns in the car. Greenfield police say detectives were stopped a car in the area of State Street and New Road. During the traffic stop, police say they had probable cause to search the car. Inside, they found two guns, ammo, several THC vape cartridges and several hundred dollars in cash. Two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were arrested. Two were released to their guardians. The other two teenagers were taken to a juvenile detention facility where they face charges of illegal gun possession as a minor and dealing marijuana.

There’s been a change at the Orchard Shops at Minnetrista. Beginning today, you can purchase local food favorites like a turkey wrap, buddha bowl or sun butter & jelly sandwiches. Items will be available a la carte or in a combo with Broad Ripple Chip Co. chips and a fruit cup.

Being outside too long in places of unhealthy air quality can lead to negative long-term consequences. The average person takes about 20,000 breaths per day. If the air quality is unhealthy and you’re outside for several hours at a time, that’s a lot of unhealthy air entering your lungs, according to Kevin Roe, supervisor of respiratory therapy at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. Roe says the most vulnerable Hoosiers he’s seeing struggle with bad air quality days are people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer.The air quality is supposed to gradually get better across Indiana today and into Friday

The StarPress reports in a tribute to late public servant Jane Lasater, Delaware county fair officials plan to dedicate the grandstand at the Delaware County Fairgrounds as the Jane Lasater Memorial Grandstand in a ceremony during the Delaware County Fair. The event will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, the opening day of the fair, at the grandstand. The fair runs from July 15 through July 22. Lasater died in April this year. She was in her ninth year as a county council member and had previously served eight years as county recorder, eight years as county auditor and six years as county treasurer. She was a longtime member of the Delaware County Fair Board.

Indiana Senator Todd Young says he’s ready to move on from Donald Trump. He says it’s time to turn the page and find a new republican candidate to lead the party. Trump has plead not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents. Senator Young made those comments while he was in Indiana discussing affordable housing. He supports several pieces of legislation that he believes will revitalize homes in neighborhoods that aren’t doing well and would improve the low-income housing tax credit.

After having his flight canceled due to Canadian wildfire smoke, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent his Wednesday talking about infrastructure projects in South Carolina. Buttigieg also said any airline purposely interfering with your travel plans will be held accountable. Several major Indiana airports had to cancel or delay flights Wednesday, due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires. Indianapolis had the worst air quality in the world at one point.

Cardinal Greenways is hosting a Century Ride on July 29, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bicycle riders can ride 30, 50 or 100 miles all on the Cardinal Greenway trail in Muncie, Indiana. Entry fee is $30 for adults and $10 for youth. Price includes one shirt and lunch at the Muncie Wysor St.

The Indy Star reports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an appearance at a luncheon in Hamilton County on July 12 as he attempts to earn support for his Republican presidential run. An additional event in the Indy area is likely. Donations to attend the event begin at $1,000, and the specific location will be provided after the donation is received. If interested in attending contact the Hamilton County Republican Party office.

WTHR reports a woman was killed after being shot at a Speedway gas station in Fishers late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m. Investigators believe the victim and suspect had a prior relationship and therefore do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time. Police have not released any information about the potential suspect.

An Indianapolis Colts player is likely to be one of several NFL players who will be suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Isaiah Rodgers is a defensive back and kick returner for the Colts and he was caught placing bets on NFL games last season, some of which involved the Colts. ESPN is reporting that Rodgers is likely going to be suspended for the entire upcoming season.

Here are a few laws that are effective on July 1st. Current law calls for an 8-hour ‘cooling off’ period after a domestic violence arrest. Under the new law, it’s increased to 24 hours.—A prohibition on tracking devices is now included in the list of conditions a court can impose with an order of protection. The law also addresses the use of a tracking device to stalk someone, increasing the charge from a Level 6 to a Level 5 felony if such a device is used.—If a current or former student of a state or private educational institution owes a debt of $1,000 or less, the school can’t refuse to provide a transcript.— A new law allows INDOT to establish a worksite speed control pilot program in as many as four construction zones in Indiana.

MITS will be closed in honor of Independence Day on Tuesday July 4th. ALL of MITS will be closed, including MITS offices, MITS Bus, and MitsPlus. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5th.

The StarPress reports a former Henry County resident who recorded intimate images of women with hidden cameras — and also collected child pornography — was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. 44 year old Marcus Wayne Deweese Sr., most recently of Anderson, had pleaded guilty to five counts of child exploitation, 12 counts of voyeurism and a single count of possession of child pornography. Madison Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday imposed a 34-year sentence — 20 years of incarceration followed by 14 years on probation.

911 call centers across the state are experiencing staffing shortages. Senate Bill 43, which goes into effect July 1st aims to help fix that by allowing 911 operators to live outside the communities that they serve. The bill passed with near unanimity only receiving one nay vote between both the state House and Senate. The bill hopes to encourage people to apply for open 911 call center positions without having to worry about relocating.