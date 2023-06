Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 East Main St., Muncie, is holding an event from 6-9 p.m., Friday, June 16 in association with the Belgian Horse Winery of Middleton. The event, A Splash of Wine on Canvas, where attendees will learn the art of acrylic painting on a spinning canvas. MuncieJournal.com reports the class will take place in the Cornerstone Great Room. The cost is $30 per person, with the canvas supplied.