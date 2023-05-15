What’s the Mayor Want at the Muncie Mall Property?

With last week’s Sherriff’s Sale of the Muncie Mall property, the bank now has the legal ability to sell it, and Muncie Mayor Dad Ridenour told me what he hopes happens next

Indiana Senator Todd Young has made headlines with his strong criticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential campaign. Young firmly stated that he will not support Trump in his bid for the GOP nomination.

WLBC News Bits:

There’s a millionaire in Middletown – A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. Bought at GetGo. Make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery (customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how) to claim their money.

The Ball State women’s track & field team won the 2023 Mid-American Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend. Softball lost two, and was eliminated from their MAC tourney.

A celebration of Life for Marta Moody will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 10am at the Kitselman Trailhead on East Jackson Street near the White River. A reception will be held immediately after the memorial at the Cardinal Greenway Depot located at 700 E Wysor Street.

Last Thursday and Friday, WLBC sponsored the annual golf outing for Hillcroft Services – here’s Dan Wolfert

Both days of the Players Club event were sold out.

Death, injuries all in a small town – Shootout(s) south of Daleville Friday night – a woman died, and reports three people shot at a home, and possibly several crime scenes were involved. The female victim — identified Saturday afternoon as Angela K. Clymer, 47 — was pronounced dead at the scene. Jeff Stanley with the Sheriff’s department told the Star Press they think they could account for everyone involved in Friday’s incident.

New hire at Ball State has a Cardinal connection – here’s BSU President Geoffrey Means

Captured last week – Nathaniel Leon Jordan, wanted on a failure to appear for a Level 1 Felony warrant, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.