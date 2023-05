A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Delaware County man who evaded capture after an April 28 police chase. According to the Star Press, The warrant for 50-year-old Jody Adam Bailey was issued May 19, the same day he was charged with nine crimes — dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of meth, auto theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of resisting law enforcement.