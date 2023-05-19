Sheriff Skinner: “Get Help”

In his own words about a tragedy – we talked with Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show about last week’s triple shooting in rural Daleville, where a second victim died this week

He wanted to share this about people having hard times

Ball State University Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell has announced that head soccer coach Josh Rife has signed a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Muncie Parks and Rec says they are celebrating National Parks Day tomorrow.

The Ball State baseball team along with First Merchants Bank announce the annual First Merchants Bank Fan Day for Saturday, May 20. The first 250 spectators to arrive will receive a lunch package. Admission and parking are free of charge for all baseball games.

IDEM rules mandate a separation of storm water and sewage systems, and Wheeling Avenue in Muncie, and property owners along that road are discussing the best path forward. Last week, agreements for construction easements were closed on with another property owner, according to Muncie Sanitary District Director John Barlow, who made it clear during my interview yesterday that the City of Muncie has nothing to with this – it is an MSD project, and efforts to will be made to address all concerns, and minimize inconveniences to businesses.

An End of the school year bash will happen at Safe Harbor Apostolic Lighthouse (304 N Waldemere Ave) in Muncie, May 28th @ 1 p.m. Car Show, Food, Bouncy House. Proceeds go back into the community for families in need.

Finish strong, says Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker

