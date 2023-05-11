Sen. Young Tells Reporters He Does Not Support Trump Presidential Run

U.S. Sen. Todd Young told reporters Thursday morning he would not support former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. The Star Press reports Young and Trump have not been political allies. The senator famously told election 2020 deniers “the law matters” when confronted on Capitol Hill about his decision to vote to certify the election results. The senator did not receive an endorsement from the former president for his run for reelection for a second term in 2022.

