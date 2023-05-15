Prosecutor Wants 13 Year Old Tried As Adult In Fatal Shooting

Henry County Prosecutor Michael Mahoney wants to charge a 13-year-old boy as an adult in a fatal shooting. The Star Press reports a hearing will be held in juvenile court on Mahoney’s motion to waive the juvenile’s case into adult jurisdiction.
The boy was arrested — on a preliminary count of murder — on May 3, hours after 47-year-old Ernest D. Thornsberry Jr. was found mortally wounded at 21st Street and A Avenue.

