Muncie Woman Accused Of Siccing Dog On Two People

A Muncie woman is accused of letting loose an aggressive dog that attacked two people outside her rural home last week.
22 year old Braquelle Lynn Rutherford was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness and battery. One of the two victims accused Rutherford of purposely siccing an aggressive dog on the pair due to Rutherford being upset with them for trying to talk her into going to rehab for a drug problem on May 25.

