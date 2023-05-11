MCS Saluting Teachers

Teacher Appreciation Week is this week, and MCS has a delayed celebration plan – Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Meet the new guy, that’s not at all new

How best to explain the YOC

Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is co-leading a 17-state effort to stop a multinational investment company based in New York City from forcing utility companies to embrace radical leftist ideologies — potentially harming investors and raising the rates of Hoosiers’ utility bills.

It’s G-P week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar drivers will kick off the month of May on the IMS road course this week for the GMR Grand Prix, which Colton Herta won last year in the rain. Grand Prix practice starts on Friday with qualifying that same afternoon. The race is Saturday at 3:30.

For the first time since 2019 – BSU softball has a Mid-American Conference tournament berth. They earned the No. 4 seed and will play at No. 1 seed Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Cops Cycling for Survivors is pleased to announce plans for their 22nd annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiling the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week, May 14-20, 2023. The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors. Dates and route are listed on our Local News Page now.

July 10, Indianapolis – Richmond

July 11, Richmond – Madison

July 12, Madison – Jeffersonville

July 13, Jeffersonville – Jasper

July 14, Jasper – Princeton

July 15, Princeton – Terre Haute

July 16, Terre Haute – Delphi

July 17, Delphi – Merrillville

July 18, Merrillville – South Bend

July 19 South Bend – Angola

July 20, Angola – Bluffton

July 21, Bluffton – Elwood

July 22, Elwood – Indianapolis

As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for

law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners

may arise.

A (FREE!) 5k Fun Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th at 10am along the Blackford Greenway. The event, “Get Moving for Mental Health,” is hosted by local community partners of the Blackford County Client Consultation Board, a regional prevention group led by Jason Craig with the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Register link on our Local News page now. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Participants can pre-register to be guaranteed a t-shirt and/or reusable water bottle by visiting https://tinyurl.com/bdz8vt38! However, pre-registration is not required. Participant check-in begins at 9:30am that day – park at Blackford County Jr/Sr High School, 2392 IN-3, Hartford City. The Fun 5k will begin and end at the trail entrance behind the high school. The event is expected to last until around 11:30am.